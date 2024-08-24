How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 25
Published 5:48 pm Saturday, August 24, 2024
Sunday’s WNBA slate is worth checking out for sure. Among the two contests is the Las Vegas Aces taking on the Chicago Sky.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
