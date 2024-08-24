How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 25 Published 5:48 pm Saturday, August 24, 2024

Sunday’s WNBA slate is worth checking out for sure. Among the two contests is the Las Vegas Aces taking on the Chicago Sky.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV and BSSWX

NBA TV and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

