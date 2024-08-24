How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 24 Published 1:48 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

The Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty meet in one of two exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live

NBCS-BOS, WWOR, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSNX, and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

