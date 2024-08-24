How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24 Published 6:12 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

Carlos Santana and Alec Burleson are the hottest hitters on the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals, who play on Saturday at Target Field, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 134 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 20th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 529 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (11-8) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has 10 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2024 Dodgers L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Clayton Kershaw 8/20/2024 Brewers L 3-2 Home Erick Fedde Frankie Montás 8/21/2024 Brewers W 10-6 Home Kyle Gibson Tobias Myers 8/22/2024 Brewers W 3-0 Home Miles Mikolas Freddy Peralta 8/23/2024 Twins W 6-1 Away Andre Pallante David Festa 8/24/2024 Twins – Away Sonny Gray Pablo Lopez 8/25/2024 Twins – Away Erick Fedde Zebby Matthews 8/26/2024 Padres – Home Kyle Gibson Matt Waldron 8/27/2024 Padres – Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease 8/28/2024 Padres – Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove 8/29/2024 Padres – Home Sonny Gray Michael King

