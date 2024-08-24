Cardinals vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 24 Published 4:25 am Saturday, August 24, 2024

On Saturday, August 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Twins (71-57) host the St. Louis Cardinals (64-64) at Target Field. Pablo Lopez will get the nod for the Twins, while Sonny Gray will take the mound for the Cardinals.

Sportsbooks have listed the Twins (-159) as moneyline favorites against the Cardinals (+135). The total for this game is 8.5. The odds to exceed the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -159

Twins -159 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +135

Cardinals +135 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (11-8) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 23 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 23 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 134 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 20th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 529 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

St. Louis averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

