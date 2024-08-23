WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, August 23

Published 12:38 am Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Betting on today’s WNBA matchups will be much simpler after taking a glance at the computer predictions for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – August 23

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Dream (+2.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (163.5)
  • Prediction: Mercury 82, Dream 81

How to Watch

  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sparks (+5.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (161.5)
  • Prediction: Mystics 84, Sparks 79

How to Watch

  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sun (-9.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (156.5)
  • Prediction: Sun 84, Sky 73

How to Watch

  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Lynx (-1.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (168.5)
  • Prediction: Lynx 85, Aces 80

How to Watch

  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

