Where to Watch McNeese vs. Tarleton State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24 Published 4:47 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

The McNeese Cowboys will visit the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Below in this story, we will give all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN2.

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX)

Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX)

McNeese Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats D’Angelo Durham RB 497 YDS / 5 TD / 49.7 YPG / 4.7 YPC Jon McCall WR 32 REC / 504 YDS / 5 TD / 50.4 YPG Joshon Barbie RB 421 YDS / 3 TD / 42.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC Nate Glantz QB 861 YDS (49.3%) / 3 TD / 5 INT

62 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6.2 RUSH YPG Micah Davey LB 13 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 SACK Boogsie Silvera DB 11 TKL / 0 TFL John Brown Jr. DL 2 TKL / 0 TFL Jaylen Jackson DB 8 TKL / 1 TFL

McNeese Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/24/2024 at Tarleton State – 8/31/2024 vs. Southern University – 9/7/2024 at Texas A&M – 9/14/2024 vs. Stephen F. Austin – 9/21/2024 vs. Alcorn State – 9/28/2024 at Weber State – 10/5/2024 at Houston Christian – 10/19/2024 at Incarnate Word – 10/26/2024 at Nicholls State – 11/2/2024 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce – 11/16/2024 at Northwestern State – 11/23/2024 vs. Lamar –

Tarleton State Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats Kayvon Britten RB 1,150 YDS / 16 TD / 104.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC

11 REC / 106 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.6 REC YPG Victor Gabalis QB 2,492 YDS (54.5%) / 18 TD / 13 INT

63 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 5.7 RUSH YPG Darius Cooper WR 28 REC / 622 YDS / 5 TD / 56.5 YPG Derrel Kelley III RB 541 YDS / 4 TD / 49.2 YPG / 5 YPC

5 REC / 44 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4 REC YPG Josh Griffis DL 2 TKL / 2 TFL / 5 SACK O’Tay Baker LB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 4 SACK Blake Smith DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 0 PD Kyle Taylor LB 4 TKL / 1 TFL / 3 SACK

Tarleton State Schedule