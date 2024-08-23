Where to Watch McNeese vs. Tarleton State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24

Published 4:47 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch McNeese vs. Tarleton State on TV or Streaming Live - August 24

The McNeese Cowboys will visit the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Below in this story, we will give all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN2.

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, August 24, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Stephenville, Texas
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX)
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

McNeese Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
D’Angelo Durham RB 497 YDS / 5 TD / 49.7 YPG / 4.7 YPC
Jon McCall WR 32 REC / 504 YDS / 5 TD / 50.4 YPG
Joshon Barbie RB 421 YDS / 3 TD / 42.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC
Nate Glantz QB 861 YDS (49.3%) / 3 TD / 5 INT
62 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6.2 RUSH YPG
Micah Davey LB 13 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 SACK
Boogsie Silvera DB 11 TKL / 0 TFL
John Brown Jr. DL 2 TKL / 0 TFL
Jaylen Jackson DB 8 TKL / 1 TFL

McNeese Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/24/2024 at Tarleton State
8/31/2024 vs. Southern University
9/7/2024 at Texas A&M
9/14/2024 vs. Stephen F. Austin
9/21/2024 vs. Alcorn State
9/28/2024 at Weber State
10/5/2024 at Houston Christian
10/19/2024 at Incarnate Word
10/26/2024 at Nicholls State
11/2/2024 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
11/16/2024 at Northwestern State
11/23/2024 vs. Lamar

Tarleton State Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
Kayvon Britten RB 1,150 YDS / 16 TD / 104.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC
11 REC / 106 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.6 REC YPG
Victor Gabalis QB 2,492 YDS (54.5%) / 18 TD / 13 INT
63 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 5.7 RUSH YPG
Darius Cooper WR 28 REC / 622 YDS / 5 TD / 56.5 YPG
Derrel Kelley III RB 541 YDS / 4 TD / 49.2 YPG / 5 YPC
5 REC / 44 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4 REC YPG
Josh Griffis DL 2 TKL / 2 TFL / 5 SACK
O’Tay Baker LB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 4 SACK
Blake Smith DB 7 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 0 PD
Kyle Taylor LB 4 TKL / 1 TFL / 3 SACK

Tarleton State Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/24/2024 vs. McNeese
8/31/2024 at Baylor
9/7/2024 at Houston Christian
9/21/2024 at North Alabama
9/28/2024 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
10/5/2024 at Southern Utah
10/12/2024 vs. Utah Tech
10/26/2024 at Austin Peay
11/2/2024 vs. Eastern Kentucky
11/9/2024 at West Georgia
11/16/2024 vs. Abilene Christian
11/23/2024 vs. Central Arkansas

