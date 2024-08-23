Where to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Streaming Live – August 24

Published 1:47 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Streaming Live - August 24

Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is the setting for the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles’ (0-0) matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on August 24, 2024, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN.

Keep reading to see all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, August 24, 2024
  • Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Dublin, Ireland
  • Stadium: Aviva Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
Jordan Travis QB 2,756 YDS (63.9%) / 20 TD / 2 INT
176 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 12.6 RUSH YPG
Trey Benson RB 935 YDS / 14 TD / 66.8 YPG / 5.9 YPC
20 REC / 227 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG
Keon Coleman WR 50 REC / 658 YDS / 11 TD / 47 YPG
Lawrance Toafili RB 463 YDS / 4 TD / 33.1 YPG / 6.7 YPC
21 REC / 186 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG
Kalen DeLoach LB 66 TKL / 6 TFL / 7 SACK / 1 INT
Patrick Payton DL 44 TKL / 12 TFL / 7 SACK
Jared Verse DL 35 TKL / 9 TFL / 8.5 SACK
Braden Fiske DL 40 TKL / 7 TFL / 6 SACK

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/24/2024 vs. Georgia Tech
9/2/2024 vs. Boston College
9/14/2024 vs. Memphis
9/21/2024 vs. California
9/28/2024 at SMU
10/5/2024 vs. Clemson
10/18/2024 at Duke
10/26/2024 at Miami (FL)
11/2/2024 vs. North Carolina
11/9/2024 at Notre Dame
11/23/2024 vs. Charleston Southern
11/30/2024 vs. Florida

Georgia Tech Key Players (2023 Stats)

Name Position Stats
Haynes King QB 2,842 YDS (61.6%) / 27 TD / 16 INT
737 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 56.7 RUSH YPG
Jamal Haynes RB 1,059 YDS / 7 TD / 81.5 YPG / 6.1 YPC
20 REC / 151 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.6 REC YPG
Eric Singleton Jr. WR 48 REC / 714 YDS / 6 TD / 54.9 YPG
Dontae Smith RB 504 YDS / 4 TD / 38.8 YPG / 5 YPC
10 REC / 92 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 7.1 REC YPG
Kyle Kennard DL 51 TKL / 9 TFL / 6 SACK / 1 INT
Paul Moala LB 62 TKL / 10 TFL / 4 SACK
Jaylon King DB 67 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD
Kyle Efford LB 74 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/24/2024 vs. Florida State
8/31/2024 vs. Georgia State
9/7/2024 at Syracuse
9/14/2024 vs. VMI
9/21/2024 at Louisville
10/5/2024 vs. Duke
10/12/2024 at North Carolina
10/19/2024 vs. Notre Dame
10/26/2024 at Virginia Tech
11/9/2024 vs. Miami (FL)
11/21/2024 vs. North Carolina State
11/29/2024 at Georgia

