Week 0 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 1:38 am Friday, August 23, 2024
On the Week 0 Football Bowl Subdivision schedule, we have the over/under for the SMU vs. Nevada game as the best bet on the card. Keep reading for more tips on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.
Get insights and computer predictions for that game and more in this article.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Georgia Tech +10.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Florida State by 9.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: SMU -24.5 vs. Nevada
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Winner & Margin: SMU by 25.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: August 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Under 55.5 – SMU vs. Nevada
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Total: 53.7 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: August 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 55.5 – Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Total: 56.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
