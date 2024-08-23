How to Watch UAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 5:36 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
It’s Week 0, the very beginning of the college football campaign — we have two games involving schools from the UAC, so keep scrolling to find out how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.
UAC Games to Watch This Week
McNeese Cowboys at Tarleton State Texans
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 3:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX) in Stephenville, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live stream: Fubo
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at North Alabama Lions
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
Get your UAC fix this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo.