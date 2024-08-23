How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 23
Published 1:48 am Friday, August 23, 2024
The Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx meet in one of four compelling matchups on the WNBA schedule today.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
