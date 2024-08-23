How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23 Published 6:09 am Friday, August 23, 2024

Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Masyn Winn at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 133 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 20th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 523 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.15) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.276 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Andre Pallante (5-6) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start four times in 13 starts this season.

Pallante will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2024 Dodgers W 5-2 Home Andre Pallante Bobby Miller 8/18/2024 Dodgers L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Clayton Kershaw 8/20/2024 Brewers L 3-2 Home Erick Fedde Frankie Montás 8/21/2024 Brewers W 10-6 Home Kyle Gibson Tobias Myers 8/22/2024 Brewers W 3-0 Home Miles Mikolas Freddy Peralta 8/23/2024 Twins – Away Andre Pallante David Festa 8/24/2024 Twins – Away Sonny Gray Pablo Lopez 8/25/2024 Twins – Away Erick Fedde Zebby Matthews 8/26/2024 Padres – Home Kyle Gibson Matt Waldron 8/27/2024 Padres – Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease 8/28/2024 Padres – Home Andre Pallante Joe Musgrove

