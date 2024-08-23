How to Watch SWAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 9:29 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

We have one game involving schools from the SWAC in Week 0, as the college football season gets underway — to find out all the details, check out this article.

SWAC Action to Watch This Week

Florida A&M Rattlers at Norfolk State Spartans

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM ET Venue and Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ABC

