How to Watch SWAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Published 9:29 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

We have one game involving schools from the SWAC in Week 0, as the college football season gets underway — to find out all the details, check out this article.

SWAC Action to Watch This Week

Florida A&M Rattlers at Norfolk State Spartans

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo

