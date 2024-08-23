How to Watch Southland Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 5:34 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
There are one game involving schools from the Southland in Week 0, as the college football season gets underway — to find out all the details, scroll down.
Southland Action to Watch This Week
McNeese Cowboys at Tarleton State Texans
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 3:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX) in Stephenville, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live stream: Fubo
