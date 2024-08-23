How to Watch Southland Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Published 5:34 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Southland Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

There are one game involving schools from the Southland in Week 0, as the college football season gets underway — to find out all the details, scroll down.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.

Southland Action to Watch This Week

McNeese Cowboys at Tarleton State Texans

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Memorial Stadium (Stephenville, TX) in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live stream: Fubo

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Get your Southland fix this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo.

More How to Watch

How to Watch MEAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch MEAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch MWC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch MWC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch UAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch UAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch Big Sky Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch Big Sky Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow