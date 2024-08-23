How to Watch MWC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Published 5:36 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch MWC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

It’s Week 0, the very start of the college football season — we have three games involving squads from the MWC, so keep scrolling to find out how to watch.

MWC Games to Watch This Week

Montana State Bobcats at New Mexico Lobos

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live stream: Fubo

SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo

Delaware State Hornets at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

  • Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 25 at 12:00 AM ET
  • Venue and Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

