How to Watch MWC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 5:36 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

It’s Week 0, the very start of the college football season — we have three games involving squads from the MWC, so keep scrolling to find out how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.

MWC Games to Watch This Week

Montana State Bobcats at New Mexico Lobos

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET Venue and Location: University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live stream: Fubo

SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada

Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Delaware State Hornets at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 25 at 12:00 AM ET

Sunday, August 25 at 12:00 AM ET Venue and Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

