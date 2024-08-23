How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 23: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 7:18 am Friday, August 23, 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Kansas City Royals take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today.
Info on how to watch today’s MLB action is included for you.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 23
Cincinnati Reds (62-66) at Pittsburgh Pirates (60-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (6-7, 4.02 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (10-10, 3.72 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (47-81) at New York Yankees (75-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (13-8, 4.34 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (3-5, 5.97 ERA)
Houston Astros (69-58) at Baltimore Orioles (74-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (1-6, 5.77 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-7, 3.82 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (54-74) at Toronto Blue Jays (60-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.34 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 6.53 ERA)
Texas Rangers (59-69) at Cleveland Guardians (73-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (10-5, 3.33 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.76 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (63-65) at Miami Marlins (46-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (3-3, 5.58 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.35 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (72-56) at Boston Red Sox (67-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (11-5, 4.8 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.35 ERA)
Washington Nationals (58-70) at Atlanta Braves (68-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.66 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (62-66) at Chicago White Sox (31-97)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.46 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (4-5, 5.28 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (74-53) at Kansas City Royals (71-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (10-6, 3.33 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.69 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (63-64) at Minnesota Twins (71-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-2, 4.96 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (5-6, 4.07 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (73-54) at Oakland Athletics (55-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (10-8, 4.15 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (4-8, 4.78 ERA)
New York Mets (67-61) at San Diego Padres (72-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 4.97 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (5-3, 4.19 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (64-63) at Los Angeles Dodgers (76-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller (1-3, 8.02 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Tyler Alexander (5-3, 5.17 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (65-64) at Seattle Mariners (64-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (10-12, 3.51 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 5.01 ERA)
