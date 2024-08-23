How to Watch MEAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Published 9:29 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

It’s Week 0, the very start of the college football season — we have two games involving squads from the MEAC, so keep reading to find out all the details.

MEAC Games to Watch This Week

Florida A&M Rattlers at Norfolk State Spartans

  • Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue and Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo

Delaware State Hornets at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

  • Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 25 at 12:00 AM ET
  • Venue and Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

