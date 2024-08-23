How to Watch MEAC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 9:29 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
It’s Week 0, the very start of the college football season — we have two games involving squads from the MEAC, so keep reading to find out all the details.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.
MEAC Games to Watch This Week
Florida A&M Rattlers at Norfolk State Spartans
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
Delaware State Hornets at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 25 at 12:00 AM ET
- Venue and Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
Get your MEAC fix this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo.