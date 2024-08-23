How to Watch College Football this Week: Top 25 TV Schedule and Live Streams

Published 12:11 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch College Football this Week: Top 25 TV Schedule and Live Streams

The Week 0 college football schedule includes one game with a ranked team on the field. That matchup? The the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Join other fans like you to stream hundreds of College Football games with ESPN+ this season. Start watching now.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

  • Game Date: Saturday, August 24
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Aviva Stadium
  • Location: Dublin, Ireland
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch McNeese vs. Tarleton State on TV or Streaming Live - August 24

Where to Watch McNeese vs. Tarleton State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24

Where to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Streaming Live - August 24

Where to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Streaming Live – August 24

Where to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Streaming Live - August 24

Where to Watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Streaming Live – August 24

How to Watch ACC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

How to Watch ACC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow