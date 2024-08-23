How to Watch Big South-OVC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 9:29 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

It’s Week 0, the very beginning of the college football campaign — we have one game involving squads from the Big South-OVC, so keep scrolling to find out how to watch.

Big South-OVC Action to Watch This Week

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at North Alabama Lions

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 7:00 PM ET Venue and Location: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

