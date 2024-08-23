How to Watch Big Sky Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams Published 5:35 pm Friday, August 23, 2024

It’s Week 0, the very beginning of the college football campaign — we have one game involving teams from the Big Sky, so keep scrolling to find out how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.

Big Sky Action to Watch This Week

Montana State Bobcats at New Mexico Lobos

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET Venue and Location: University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live stream: Fubo

Get your Big Sky fix this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo.