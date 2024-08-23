How to Watch Big Sky Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 5:35 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
It’s Week 0, the very beginning of the college football campaign — we have one game involving teams from the Big Sky, so keep scrolling to find out how to watch.
Big Sky Action to Watch This Week
Montana State Bobcats at New Mexico Lobos
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 4:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live stream: Fubo
