How to Watch ACC Football this Week: TV Schedule and Live Streams
Published 1:28 pm Friday, August 23, 2024
There are two games involving squads from the ACC in Week 0, as the college football season gets started — to find out how to watch, scroll down.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+.
ACC Games to Watch This Week
No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 12:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET
- Venue and Location: Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
