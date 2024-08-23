Cardinals vs. Twins: Betting Preview for August 23 Published 8:24 am Friday, August 23, 2024

On Friday, August 23 at 8:10 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Twins (71-56) host the St. Louis Cardinals (63-64) at Target Field. David Festa will get the ball for the Twins, while Andre Pallante will take the hill for the Cardinals.

The Twins, at -145, are favored in this matchup, while the Cardinals are underdogs at +120. The total for this contest has been listed at 8.5.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -145

Twins -145 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +120

Cardinals +120 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Pallante (5-6) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 13 starts this season, he’s earned four quality starts.

Pallante will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 133 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the big leagues.

St. Louis is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 523 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

St. Louis averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.276 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.