Zelphia Fay Martin, 76, of Coldwater went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on August 18, 2024, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Batesville.

She was born August 28, 1948 to the late Ervin V. George and Ora N. George.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, James Martin; two sisters, Emma Jean Cockrell and Karen L. Hayes; and one brother, Joel Hogan.

The family Ms. Martin leaves to cherish her memory include five children, Andy Gibson (Jenni), Star Lewis (Richard), Murry Gibson (DD), Jason Uselton, and Eric Uselton; fourteen grandchildren, and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters, Dorothy Perygin, Charlotte McCollum, Sharon Baxter (Mike), and Christine Chailland (Scott), as well as one brother, Ervin George, Jr.

Ms. Martin will be laid to rest at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.