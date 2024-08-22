How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 22
Published 1:48 am Thursday, August 22, 2024
Today’s WNBA slate includes just one game — the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game
Dallas Wings at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: WWOR, BSSW, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
