How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Published 12:06 am Thursday, August 22, 2024
The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 p.m. ET, with William Contreras and Nolan Arenado among those expected to produce at the plate.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals’ 133 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 333 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis ranks 23rd in the majors with 520 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (8-10) for his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.
- Mikolas has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2024
|Dodgers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Wrobleski
|8/17/2024
|Dodgers
|W 5-2
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Bobby Miller
|8/18/2024
|Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/20/2024
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Erick Fedde
|Frankie Montás
|8/21/2024
|Brewers
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Tobias Myers
|8/22/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Freddy Peralta
|8/23/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|David Festa
|8/24/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2024
|Twins
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Zebby Matthews
|8/26/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Matt Waldron
|8/27/2024
|Padres
|–
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Dylan Cease
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.