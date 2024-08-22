How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22 Published 12:06 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 p.m. ET, with William Contreras and Nolan Arenado among those expected to produce at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 133 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 333 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 23rd in the majors with 520 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

St. Louis strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (8-10) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Mikolas has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2024 Dodgers L 7-6 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Wrobleski 8/17/2024 Dodgers W 5-2 Home Andre Pallante Bobby Miller 8/18/2024 Dodgers L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Clayton Kershaw 8/20/2024 Brewers L 3-2 Home Erick Fedde Frankie Montás 8/21/2024 Brewers W 10-6 Home Kyle Gibson Tobias Myers 8/22/2024 Brewers – Home Miles Mikolas Freddy Peralta 8/23/2024 Twins – Away Andre Pallante David Festa 8/24/2024 Twins – Away Sonny Gray Pablo Lopez 8/25/2024 Twins – Away Erick Fedde Zebby Matthews 8/26/2024 Padres – Home Kyle Gibson Matt Waldron 8/27/2024 Padres – Home Miles Mikolas Dylan Cease

