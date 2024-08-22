How to Watch Shelby County, TN High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 23 Published 12:59 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

Is there high school football this week in Shelby County, Tennessee? You bet. And we offer specifics on how to watch the games below.

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Schedule

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every Shelby County high school football game this week.

Friday, August 23

Time (CT) Location Streaming Evangelical Christian School at Goodpasture Christian School 7:00 PM Madison, TN Watch this game here Halls High School at Tipton-Rosemark Academy 7:00 PM Millington, TN Watch this game here Raleigh Egypt High School at Germantown High School 7:00 PM Germantown, TN Watch this game here

