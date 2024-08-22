How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 22: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:32 am Thursday, August 22, 2024
Today’s MLB slate features top teams in action. Among those games is the Cleveland Guardians squaring off against the New York Yankees.
Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 22
Cleveland Guardians (73-53) at New York Yankees (74-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (4-2, 4.15 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (2-5, 5.02 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (47-80) at Washington Nationals (57-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.92 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-8, 4.59 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (73-53) at St. Louis Cardinals (62-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.41 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (8-7, 4 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (62-65) at Chicago Cubs (62-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (3-5, 3.1 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: TBA
Tampa Bay Rays (64-62) at Oakland Athletics (54-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (4-3, 3.4 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (1-1, 3.86 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (62-65) at Pittsburgh Pirates (59-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (7-2, 2.3 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (9-5, 4.55 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (54-73) at Toronto Blue Jays (59-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.34 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (4-11, 5.48 ERA)
Houston Astros (68-58) at Baltimore Orioles (74-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:08 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (12-5, 3.1 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (5-11, 5.2 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (74-52) at Atlanta Braves (67-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:08 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-6, 4.04 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (9-8, 3.46 ERA)
New York Mets (66-61) at San Diego Padres (72-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-9, 3.46 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (8-6, 3.91 ERA)
