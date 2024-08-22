How to Watch De Soto County, MS High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 23 Published 12:59 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

High school football is scheduled this week in De Soto County, Mississippi, and info on these games is available below, if you’d like to stream them.

De Soto County, Mississippi High School Football Schedule

Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every De Soto County high school football game this week.

Friday, August 23

Time (CT) Location Streaming Jackson Christian School at Northpoint Christian School 6:55 PM Southaven, MS Watch this game here

