How to Watch De Soto County, MS High School Football Games Streaming Live – August 23
Published 12:59 am Thursday, August 22, 2024
High school football is scheduled this week in De Soto County, Mississippi, and info on these games is available below, if you’d like to stream them.
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Football Schedule
Keep scrolling for how to watch information for every De Soto County high school football game this week.
Friday, August 23
|Time (CT)
|Location
|Streaming
|Jackson Christian School at Northpoint Christian School
|6:55 PM
|Southaven, MS
|Watch this game here
