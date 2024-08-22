How to Watch 2024 Ole Miss Rebels Football Games on TV or Streaming Published 5:40 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

For lifelong Ole Miss fans, it’s important to never miss a game. So let’s make sure that doesn’t happen. See the article below for info on how to watch or live stream the Rebels whenever they take the field in 2024, including a breakdown of the team’s upcoming schedule.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

2024 Ole Miss TV Schedule

Regional streaming restrictions may apply for local Fox and CBS games.

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Schedule Insights

The most challenging opponent on Ole Miss’ schedule this season, based on last year’s win totals, is Georgia. The next four are Oklahoma, LSU, Kentucky and Georgia Southern.

The easiest opponent on Ole Miss’ schedule this season is Middle Tennessee, followed by Wake Forest, Arkansas, South Carolina and Florida, based on last year’s win totals.

Ole Miss’ toughest opponent this season, according to our computer rankings, is Georgia, followed by LSU, Oklahoma, Kentucky and South Carolina.

Ole Miss’ easiest opponent this season, based on our computer rankings, is Georgia Southern, followed by Middle Tennessee, Wake Forest, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

There are nine teams on Ole Miss’ schedule who had worse records last year.

Ole Miss has better odds to win the national championship than eight of its opponents in 2024.

Ole Miss has three teams on its 2024 schedule that posted nine or more victories last year.

No opponent on Ole Miss’ schedule is coming off three or fewer victories in 2023.

Ole Miss has five teams on its 2024 schedule that played in a bowl game a year ago.

Stream live college football on your local CBS station, and the SEC on CBS, on Paramount+.