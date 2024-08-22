How to Watch 2024 Memphis Tigers Football Games on TV or Streaming Published 5:40 am Thursday, August 22, 2024

For lifelong Memphis fans, it’s important to never miss a game. So let’s ensure that doesn’t happen. Read the article below for details on how to watch or live stream the Tigers whenever they hit the gridiron in 2024, including a breakdown of the team’s upcoming schedule.

2024 Memphis TV Schedule

Regional streaming restrictions may apply for local Fox and CBS games.

Schedule Insights

Florida State (12 wins last year), followed by Tulane, Troy, UTSA and Rice, are the five most difficult opponents on Memphis’ schedule this season.

Memphis’ least difficult opponent this season, based on last year’s win totals, is Charlotte (three wins), followed by Middle Tennessee, UAB, Navy and North Texas.

The toughest opponent on Memphis’ schedule this season is Florida State, followed by Troy, UTSA, Tulane and South Florida, based on our computer projections.

Memphis’ least difficult opponent this season will be Charlotte (based on our computer rankings), followed by UAB, North Texas, Navy and Rice.

There are eight teams on Memphis’ schedule who had worse records last season.

Memphis has better odds to win the national championship than just one of its opponents in 2024.

Memphis has three opponents on its 2024 schedule that posted nine or more victories a year ago.

There is just one team on Memphis’ schedule that won three or fewer games last season.

Memphis will face six opponents in 2024 coming off a bowl game berth last season.

