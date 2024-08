Women’s Conference at Sardis Lake Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Sardis Lake Baptist Church will host a Women’s Conference “Back to the Garden” on Sept. 7 at

10 a.m.

Interested persons may register through Facebook or by contacting Betty Young 662-609-0546.

Deadline to register is Sept. 1. There will be vendors there for shopping.