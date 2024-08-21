WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, August 21
Published 12:38 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Wagering on today’s WNBA action will be much easier after taking a look at the computer projections for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.
WNBA Picks Today – August 21
Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Dream (+1.5)
- Total Pick: Under (164.5)
- Prediction: Mercury 82, Dream 81
How to Watch
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Lynx (+5.5)
- Total Pick: Under (167.5)
- Prediction: Aces 83, Lynx 81
How to Watch
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
