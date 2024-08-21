Southland Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Week 0 of the college football season is here. To find out how every Southland team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 95th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Nicholls State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 80th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Lamar
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 87th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Stephen F. Austin
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 59th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Southeastern Louisiana
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 89th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Houston Christian
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 90th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 68th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: McNeese
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 79th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ Tarleton State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 77th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
