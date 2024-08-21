Southland Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Week 0 of the college football season is here. To find out how every Southland team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Incarnate Word

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2

0-0 | 10-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 95th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Nicholls State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 80th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Lamar

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

0-0 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 87th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Stephen F. Austin

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5

0-0 | 5-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 59th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Southeastern Louisiana

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-6

0-0 | 4-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 89th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Houston Christian

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-6

0-0 | 3-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 90th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11

0-0 | 0-11 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 68th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: McNeese

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

0-0 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 79th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ Tarleton State

@ Tarleton State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8

0-0 | 2-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 77th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

