Southland Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 0 of the college football season is here. To find out how every Southland team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Incarnate Word

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 95th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Nicholls State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 80th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Lamar

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 87th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Stephen F. Austin

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 59th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Southeastern Louisiana

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 89th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Houston Christian

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 90th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Texas A&M-Commerce

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-11
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 68th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: McNeese

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 79th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: @ Tarleton State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 9: Northwestern State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 77th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

