Property Transfer
Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Property Transfer
Compiled by Davis Coen
Property transfers between Aug. 12 – 16, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery
Clerk:
Second Judicial District
Teresa and Terry Tutor to William and Glenda McCammon, A parcel of land in Section 9,
Township 10 South, Range 5 West.
Detrice Draper, Angela Draper, and MacArthur Draper to Mark Jackson, A part of the North Half
of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.
Schaefer Land Holdings, LLC to Lynson Land Lease Company, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.
Brad Irwin to Malcom Self, A fractional part of the North Half of Section 10, Township 27 North,
Range 2 East.
Jacqueline Allen to Charles and Katrina Gibson, A fraction of the South Half of Section 16 and a
fractional part of the North Half of Section 21, all in Township 9 South, Range 9 West.
Jimmy Tubbs to Michael and Kristen Austin, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.
James and Stephen Adams to Jason Adams, A part of the South Half of Section 16, Township 9
South, Range 9 West.
Jo and David Durham to David Durham, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1,
Township 10 South, Range 8 West.
Jamie Howell and Susan Cascio to Lock & Leave Storage, LLC, Part of the East Half of Block
14, Original Town of Pope.
Joshua Goodnite, et al. to Byron Legge, Northeast Quarter of Section 19 and Northwest Quarter
of Section 20, both in Township 8 South, Range 7 West.
John Vermillion to the John Vermillion Revocable Trust, A part of Section 18, Township 9 South,
Range 6 West.
Cathay Craven to Josh and Cathy Craven, Part of Sections 36, 31 and 30, all in Township 9,
Range 5.
WT Properties, LLC to Chris Lathem, Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South,
Range 6 West.
The Mississippi Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to The Cold Springs
United Methodist Church, Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.
First Judicial District
Stephanie Faltus to Justin Foster, A part of Block 2, Section 34, Township 7, Range 7
West, at the Northeast corner of the Town of Sardis; another part of Block 2, Section 34,
Township 7, Range 7 West, at the Northeast corner of the Town of Sardis; and a part of
Lot 2, Block 2, at the Northeast corner of the Town of Sardis.
Jacob and Whitney Donaldson to David Ray Donaldson, as Trustee of David Ray
Donaldson Revocable Living Trust, 9.7959 acres, more or less, in the Northwest
Quarter of Section 19, Township 7 South, Range 5 West
William B. Wallace to Walter Birge, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section
30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.
Walter Birge to Michale Hollins, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30,
Township 6 South, Range 5 West.
Curtis Bolen to Michael Harvey, A tract of land containing 0.426 acres in the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 7
South, Range 10 West; a fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 7
South, Range 9 West.
Long Land Investments, Inc. to Manuel Pinto, Part of Lot 29, Block 8, Ward
Reservation.
Larry and Jill Graham to VB BTS II, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 7
South, Range 8 West.
Just Crockett to Ralph and Mary Graham, Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6
South, Range 7 West.
Shalonda Benson to Calvin Harris, 1.77 acres, more or less, in Section 29, Township 6,
Range 7.