Property Transfer Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Property Transfer

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Aug. 12 – 16, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Teresa and Terry Tutor to William and Glenda McCammon, A parcel of land in Section 9,

Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Detrice Draper, Angela Draper, and MacArthur Draper to Mark Jackson, A part of the North Half

of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Schaefer Land Holdings, LLC to Lynson Land Lease Company, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Brad Irwin to Malcom Self, A fractional part of the North Half of Section 10, Township 27 North,

Range 2 East.

Jacqueline Allen to Charles and Katrina Gibson, A fraction of the South Half of Section 16 and a

fractional part of the North Half of Section 21, all in Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Jimmy Tubbs to Michael and Kristen Austin, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

James and Stephen Adams to Jason Adams, A part of the South Half of Section 16, Township 9

South, Range 9 West.

Jo and David Durham to David Durham, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1,

Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Jamie Howell and Susan Cascio to Lock & Leave Storage, LLC, Part of the East Half of Block

14, Original Town of Pope.

Joshua Goodnite, et al. to Byron Legge, Northeast Quarter of Section 19 and Northwest Quarter

of Section 20, both in Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

John Vermillion to the John Vermillion Revocable Trust, A part of Section 18, Township 9 South,

Range 6 West.

Cathay Craven to Josh and Cathy Craven, Part of Sections 36, 31 and 30, all in Township 9,

Range 5.

WT Properties, LLC to Chris Lathem, Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South,

Range 6 West.

The Mississippi Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to The Cold Springs

United Methodist Church, Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Stephanie Faltus to Justin Foster, A part of Block 2, Section 34, Township 7, Range 7

West, at the Northeast corner of the Town of Sardis; another part of Block 2, Section 34,

Township 7, Range 7 West, at the Northeast corner of the Town of Sardis; and a part of

Lot 2, Block 2, at the Northeast corner of the Town of Sardis.

Jacob and Whitney Donaldson to David Ray Donaldson, as Trustee of David Ray

Donaldson Revocable Living Trust, 9.7959 acres, more or less, in the Northwest

Quarter of Section 19, Township 7 South, Range 5 West

William B. Wallace to Walter Birge, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section

30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Walter Birge to Michale Hollins, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30,

Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Curtis Bolen to Michael Harvey, A tract of land containing 0.426 acres in the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 7

South, Range 10 West; a fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 7

South, Range 9 West.

Long Land Investments, Inc. to Manuel Pinto, Part of Lot 29, Block 8, Ward

Reservation.

Larry and Jill Graham to VB BTS II, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 7

South, Range 8 West.

Just Crockett to Ralph and Mary Graham, Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6

South, Range 7 West.

Shalonda Benson to Calvin Harris, 1.77 acres, more or less, in Section 29, Township 6,

Range 7.