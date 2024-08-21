Pizza Hut set Sept. 11 opening Published 10:29 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Pizza Hut set

Sept. 11 opening

Staff Report

Representatives of Pizza Hut confirmed this week that their new Batesville Square location will

open for business on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The property located at 126 Public Square has housed many businesses over the years,

including The Tavern, a bar/restaurant that enjoyed moderate success before closing years ago.

Pizza Hut contractors received permission from the city’s Planning Commission in March to

renovate the building, including painting the exterior bricks, replacing the front door and

adjacent windows, and adding a new awning.

The business will be delivery/carryout only, a design popular in places where the sit-down

restaurant model is no longer economically feasible for the parent company.

Pizza Hut built one of the first corporately owned restaurants in Batesville and operated it for

decades until its closure about four years ago.

Operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to midnight. About five employees for each shift are

expected to be hired.