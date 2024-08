Persimmon Hill sets Pastor Appreciation Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Persimmon Hill sets Pastor Appreciation

Persimmon Hill M.B. Church of Enid will be having their pastor appreciation Sunday,

Sept. 8, at the 11:30 a.m. morning service.

The speaker will be Rev. Riley Suggs along with the Jones Chapel Church Family of

Grenada. The 2:30 p.m. speaker will be Rev. Mark Davis and the Oak Grover Church

family in Nesbit.