Panola County Jail Log Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Aug. 12

Loretta Starks, 102 Booker T St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Carvelle Antonio Moore, 1375 Jones Circle, Grenada, charged with DUI (other), speeding, and

no drivers license.

Caroline Strong, 107 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, charged with embezzlement.

Ketravous KaKenneth Vaxter, 4251A Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with trespassing and

violation of the city’s public safety ordinance.

Walter Lavone Towns, 1888 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Tracy Baker, 211 King St., Batesville, charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Eric Moreno, 160 Chief Dr., Courtland, charged with simple assault/threat by physical menace

and disturbance of the peace.

Lasondria Pashay Rudd, 209 Lester Street, Apt. D, Batesville, charged with running a stop sign

and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Aug. 13

Timothy Eugene Nissen, 15082 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Jason Fonzo Milam, 550 Hwy. 6W, Batesville, charged with aggravated assault and domestic

violence.

Aug. 14

Keddrick Deshaun Perry, 13927 Alonzo Gipson Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly

conduct/failure to comply.

Allen Scott Hannah, 923 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Celio Martinez Bautista, Memphis, charged with DUI, no drivers license, careless driving, and

no insurance.

William Eddie Holloway, 2574 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Aug. 15

Clerrica Audrella Wright, 3541 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Katrina Laura Smith, 163 Lipford Rd., Coldwater, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Cory Lee Alred, Happy Days Motel, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jalene Jamon Young, 693 Rowland Rd., Inverness, held as a Federal Detainee.

Tondarrius Juan Devonta Reed, 128 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with felony possession of

a controlled substance.

Dylan Webb Dorris, 109 Waverly Circle, Senatobia, arrested on a warrant.

Aug. 16

Lakeith Earl Gipson, 117 Apple St., Senatobia, charged with DUI (2nd), driving while license

suspended, no insurance, and careless driving.

Dusty Kyle Robinson, 1950 Bethel Church Rd., Holcomb, charged with failure to stop for blue

lights, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, and running a stop

sign.

Dolphus Tavares Griffin, 108 Sunflower Dr., Grenada, charged with DUI, no insurance, careless

driving, failure to keep lane, and illegal parking.

David Wayne Allen, 160 Hubbard Rd., Pope, held for court.

Eriq Marquis Kitchen, 124 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Timothy Black, 309 E. Lee St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant (Justice Court).

Ronald Delane Ware II, 181 Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other) and violation of the

window tint ordinance.

Jack D. Housewright, 2761 Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI.

Jessica Lynn Martin, 154 Front St., Pope, charged with DUI (other), disorderly conduct/resisting

arrest, no drivers license, no insurance, and two counts of child endangerment.

Suanne Strider, 62 Sneadway, Apt. 12, Starkville, charged with DUI (other).

Aug. 17

Jonathan Terrell Bowden, 4550 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, serving 2 days for Drug Court

sanction.

Fredija Achantave Clark, 306 Cecil St., Columbus, charged with aggravated assault/domestic

violence.

Aug. 18

Tonya Nichole Klytta, 1345 Enid Dam Rd., Pope, charged with two counts of assault on a law

enforcement officer, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, resisting arrest, and disturbance of the

peace.

Marquarius Deonte Pryor, 102 Roseleigh Cove, Batesville, charged with disorderly

conduct/failure to comply and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

John Wayne Bradford, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Owens Vallene Harris, 180 E. Oak Hill Cove, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Albert Lee Gray, III, 3198 Jamison Rd., Batesville, arrested on a warrant.

Floyd Patterson Black, 509 Warren St., Como, charged with false reporting of a crime.

Jeffrey Darnell Nelson, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness, disorderly

conduct, and simple domestic violence.

Aug. 19

Markdrekis Dontel Porter, 5865 Hwy. 6W, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Kenterrius Dejuan Nelson, 77 Barker Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence by

menace, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and shoplifting.

Jimmy Wooten, Jr., 689 Meadowview Dr., Batessville, charged with domestic violence by

menace.