PanGens meeting Thursday Published 10:30 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

The Panola County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.

in the large meeting room at the back of the Batesville Public Library.

Phillip Vick will present the program which will be about tokens. He has an extensive collection

and will provide information about each.

Everyone interested in preserving the history of Panola County is invited to attend.