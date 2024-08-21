Forrest City vs. Bauxite High School football live stream, TV – Thursday, August 22
Published 12:03 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Bauxite High School is scheduled to host Forrest City High School on Thursday, August 22 at 7:00 PM CT.
Forrest City vs. Bauxite Start Time and How to Watch Information
- When: 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, August 22
- Where: Bauxite, AR
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Bauxite High School Schedule
Bauxite vs. Glen Rose High School
- When: 7:00 PM CT on August 30
- Where: Bauxite, AR
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Bauxite vs. Monticello High School
- When: 7:00 PM CT on September 6
- Where: Monticello, AR
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Bauxite vs. Magnolia High School
- When: 7:00 PM CT on September 13
- Where: Bauxite, AR
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Upcoming Forrest City High School Schedule
Forrest City vs. Lonoke High School
- When: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Where: Lonoke, AR
- Live Stream: Watch this game here
Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.