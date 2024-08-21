Forrest City vs. Bauxite High School football live stream, TV – Thursday, August 22 Published 12:03 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Bauxite High School is scheduled to host Forrest City High School on Thursday, August 22 at 7:00 PM CT.

Don’t miss out on a single high school game. Sign up for an NFHS Network annual pass and get full access to live regular season and postseason sporting events and get 45% off compared to a monthly pass.

Forrest City vs. Bauxite Start Time and How to Watch Information

When: 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, August 22

7:00 PM CT on Thursday, August 22 Where: Bauxite, AR

Bauxite, AR Live Stream: Watch this game here

For just $6.67 per month you can keep tabs on your family or alma mater by following high school football this season on the NFHS Network.

Upcoming Bauxite High School Schedule

Bauxite vs. Glen Rose High School

When: 7:00 PM CT on August 30

7:00 PM CT on August 30 Where: Bauxite, AR

Bauxite, AR Live Stream: Watch this game here

Bauxite vs. Monticello High School

When: 7:00 PM CT on September 6

7:00 PM CT on September 6 Where: Monticello, AR

Monticello, AR Live Stream: Watch this game here

Bauxite vs. Magnolia High School

When: 7:00 PM CT on September 13

7:00 PM CT on September 13 Where: Bauxite, AR

Bauxite, AR Live Stream: Watch this game here

Upcoming Forrest City High School Schedule

Forrest City vs. Lonoke High School

When: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Where: Lonoke, AR

Lonoke, AR Live Stream: Watch this game here

Team schedules reflect available data from NFHS and may not include every upcoming game.