Big South-OVC Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

As we enter Week 0 of the college football season, which team is on top of the Big South-OVC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Big South-OVC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Tennessee-Martin

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 69th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-1

Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 56th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3

Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 91st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 49th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ North Alabama

@ North Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5

Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 83rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Tennessee State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-7

Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 100th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Charleston Southern

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 67th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Lindenwood

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 72nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-9

Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 4th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

