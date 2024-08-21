Big South-OVC Football Power Rankings for Week 0
Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024
As we enter Week 0 of the college football season, which team is on top of the Big South-OVC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Big South-OVC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.
No. 1: Tennessee-Martin
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 69th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 56th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 91st
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 49th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: @ North Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 83rd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Tennessee State
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 100th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 67th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 8: Lindenwood
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 72nd
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Western Illinois
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 4th
Next Game
- Week 0 Opponent: BYE
