Big Sky Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Heading into Week 0 of the college football season, let’s take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the Big Sky stacks up against the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Montana

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

0-0 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 6th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Montana State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-0

0-0 | 10-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 14th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ New Mexico

@ New Mexico Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Idaho

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 22nd

Catch college football action all year long on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: UC Davis

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

0-0 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 41st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Sacramento State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2

0-0 | 8-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 27th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Northern Arizona

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3

0-0 | 7-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 18th

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Weber State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

0-0 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 31st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Portland State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8

0-0 | 2-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 32nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Eastern Washington

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

0-0 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 19th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Idaho State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-9

0-0 | 1-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 16th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

0-0 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 25th

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Cal Poly

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-9

0-0 | 0-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 29th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.