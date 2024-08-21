Big Sky Football Power Rankings for Week 0

Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Heading into Week 0 of the college football season, let’s take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the Big Sky stacks up against the competition.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FCS opponents.

No. 1: Montana

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 6th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Montana State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 14th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: @ New Mexico
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Idaho

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 22nd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: UC Davis

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 41st

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Sacramento State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 27th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: Northern Arizona

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 18th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Weber State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 31st

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Portland State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 32nd

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Eastern Washington

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 19th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Idaho State

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 16th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Northern Colorado

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 25th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Cal Poly

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 0-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking (FCS): 29th

Next Game

  • Week 0 Opponent: BYE

