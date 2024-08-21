Batesville’s Railroad Blues, Part 2 Published 11:30 am Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Batesville’s Railroad Blues, Part 2

By John Nelson

Columnist

In 1956 with railroad freight operations adding to the chaos of Batesville’s town square, Mayor Dan

Ferguson requested that Attorney D.R. Johnson perform a title search of the right of way of the Illinois

Central Railroad Company (ICRRC) through the town.

Mr. Johnson started with a land patent issued in 1834 to a Chickasaw named Ishe-She-Un-Wah and

searched through all land transfers pertaining to railroad properties. His search turned up the same

records pertaining to the town square as presented by the railroad to the Chancery Court in 1916. But

outside of the square, he found no records of land transfers giving the railroad a right of way for its main

line through the town’s corporate limits.

He expanded his search by starting at the Tallahatchie River and abstracting all land transactions giving

the railroad the right of way into the town, and also recorded deeds and lease agreements allowing the

railroad to construct spur tacks.

An item of interest that Mr. Johnson noted was the railroad’s 1941 quit-claim deed giving Batesville

ownership of an 11,000 square foot section of land that is the town park. Since the park was a center for

public events at the time, this would have been considered a gesture of good will.

There were meeting between the town and the railroad at the time to discuss ways to minimize the

railroad’s obstruction of traffic flow, but the resolution of the problem didn’t come from agreements but

rather from changing times.

The first big change came rapidly in the late 1950’s and early 60’s when major businesses began to move

from the square to new locations on Highways 6 and 51. Grocery stores in particular took a lot of traffic

with them and relieved congestion.

The other major change happened more slowly with shifting modes of transportation. The nation’s

interstate highway system of the 50’s and 60’s coupled with increased automobile ownership after WWII

put more travelers on the highways than on passenger trains.

As for freight service, trucking companies could offer more flexible deliveries along highways that they

didn’t have to build or maintain, and trucks began to replace trains as trains had once replaced

steamboats. Reduced train traffic lessoned crossing complaints but made some worry that the railroad

might someday cease operations.

Between Memphis and Jackson, the ICRRC operated parallel tracks. One known as the “Grenada” line

passed through Batesville while the other called the “Valley” line followed a route through Greenwood.

Since locomotives traversing the flat “Valley” line burned less fuel, Amtrak moved its rail passenger

service to the western route in 1995.

After the Canadian National Railroad gained control of the ICRRC in 1998, the new operator saw no

reason for maintaining two tracks, and in 2009, sold the 187-mile “Grenada” line between Southaven and

Canton to A&K Railroad Materials. A&K formed Grenada Railway LLC to operate and maintain it, but

A&K’s focus was more on abandoning the line and selling the rail for salvage than on long term operation.

A&K announced its intent to abandon the line in 2011, and the prospect of losing a railroad that had

served Batesville for 154 years had townsfolk singing a different version of the Railroad Blues.

Soon after the sale of the railroad to A&K, concerned citizens in Batesville and Panola, and in other towns

and counties serviced by the line, got together to devise a plan to save it. By the time that A&K made its

intention official, the group had a plan of action.

The coalition’s work began with convincing the Mississippi Legislature that the line was important to the

economy of the area and then to persuade that body to create the North Central Mississippi Regional

Railroad Authority (NCMRRA). With bonds issued by the state and a loan from the Mississippi

Development Authority, the NCMRRA was able to purchase the railroad in 2015.

The NCMRRA has been successful in leasing the railroad, and in 2023, Macquarie Infrastructure

Partners, the leaser at the time, came forward offering to pay off the remainder of the bond debt and take

ownership of the line. Macquarie formed Grenada Railroad LLC to operate the line, and so the railroad

that Rev. Bates helped usher into town in 1857 is poised to make a comeback.

Railroads have always been more efficient in hauling heavy bulk materials, and since the contents of four

18-wheelers can be loaded on one railcar, future generations intent on reducing fossil fuel consumption

are likely to urge a return to railroads. Thus freight trains through Batesville are likely to grow longer

again, and one wonders if there might be a future chorus of the Railroad Crossing Blues.

Mr. Johnson couldn’t have foreseen the events of the past few years, but he thought that some friction

between the railroad and the town was always a possibility. His advise to Mayor Ferguson and the Board

of Aldermen in 1956 was to put his 79-page report “in the vault with the records of the City of Batesville

for future reference as well as for present information."