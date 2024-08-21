Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Aug. 13

Jones St., 90 year old female is dehydrated.

Chapman St., 60 year old male with stomach pain.

Hwy. 51N, Ava Sue’s Flowers, 57 year old female subject is disoriented.

Shamrock Dr., 58 year old female with trouble breathing.

Aug. 14

MLK Dr., 25 year old female shaking all over.

Leonard St., 53 year old female, possible heart attack, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 35N, Wells Funeral Home, female subject in and out of consciousness.

College St., Batesville PD, 45 year old male with suicidal ideations.

Tubbs Rd., 13 year old subject took a full bottle of Excedrin.

Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, male subject is threatening suicide.

Aug. 15

Gracie Cove, 65 year old male with shortness of breath.

Hwy. 6, Taco Bell area, two vehicle accident.

Jones St., Courtland, 56 year old female with difficulty breathing, county requesting assistance,

Lifeguard is coming from Sardis.

Hickory Lane, 74 year old subject has fallen.

Aug. 16

Keating Rd., 44 year old female has fallen down stairs.

Randy Hendrix Dr., Crisis Center, automatic fire alarm, smoke detected.

Central St., 54 year old female with shortness of breath.

Aug. 18

Old Lake Cove, automatic fire alarm.

Hwy. 51N, 62 year old female with a headache.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

Dickey Dr., 25 year old female with chest pain.

Aug. 19

Thermos Dr., Thermos, Inc., 54 year old male sweating profusely with altered state of

consciousness.

I-55, northbound between Mile Marker 245 and 246, vehicle is sparking and causing grass fires,

same vehicle is now on Hwy. 35 near Trussell Park and is on fire.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, female subject is breathing, but unresponsive, has feeding tubes,

Lifeguard has been toned.

Broom Ridge Rd., USDA Office, workers advises that half the building is without power and

some of the outlets have burned.

Central St., 80 year old female is unresponsive, not breathing.

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 27 year old female experiencing pain in her side.