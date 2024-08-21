ACC Football Power Rankings for Week 0 Published 9:19 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC going into Week 0 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s games.

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Florida State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

0-0 | 10-1 Last Game Result: 63-3 loss against Georgia

63-3 loss against Georgia Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ACCN

No. 2: Clemson

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

0-0 | 9-2 Last Game Result: 38-35 win against Kentucky

38-35 win against Kentucky Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Louisville

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

0-0 | 9-2 Last Game Result: 42-28 loss against USC

42-28 loss against USC Strength of Schedule Ranking: 36th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: SMU

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

0-0 | 8-3 Last Game Result: 23-14 loss against Boston College

23-14 loss against Boston College Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: @ Nevada

@ Nevada Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 5: Duke

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

0-0 | 9-2 Last Game Result: 17-10 win against Troy

17-10 win against Troy Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 6: North Carolina State

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

0-0 | 9-2 Last Game Result: 28-19 loss against Kansas State

28-19 loss against Kansas State Strength of Schedule Ranking: 39th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Virginia Tech

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-3

0-0 | 9-3 Last Game Result: 41-20 win against Tulane

41-20 win against Tulane Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Miami (FL)

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

0-0 | 5-6 Last Game Result: 31-24 loss against Rutgers

31-24 loss against Rutgers Strength of Schedule Ranking: 56th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Georgia Tech

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

0-0 | 3-8 Last Game Result: 30-17 win against UCF

30-17 win against UCF Strength of Schedule Ranking: 45th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 24 TV Channel: ACCN

No. 10: California

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

0-0 | 6-5 Last Game Result: 34-14 loss against Texas Tech

34-14 loss against Texas Tech Strength of Schedule Ranking: 19th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: North Carolina

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

0-0 | 7-4 Last Game Result: 30-10 loss against West Virginia

30-10 loss against West Virginia Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Boston College

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

0-0 | 4-7 Last Game Result: 23-14 win against SMU

23-14 win against SMU Strength of Schedule Ranking: 67th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Virginia

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

0-0 | 1-10 Last Game Result: 55-17 loss against Virginia Tech

55-17 loss against Virginia Tech Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 14: Stanford

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

0-0 | 1-10 Last Game Result: 56-23 loss against Notre Dame

56-23 loss against Notre Dame Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 15: Wake Forest

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

0-0 | 3-8 Last Game Result: 35-31 loss against Syracuse

35-31 loss against Syracuse Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 16: Pittsburgh

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

0-0 | 4-7 Last Game Result: 30-19 loss against Duke

30-19 loss against Duke Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

No. 17: Syracuse

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

0-0 | 2-9 Last Game Result: 45-0 loss against South Florida

45-0 loss against South Florida Strength of Schedule Ranking: 73rd

Next Game

Week 0 Opponent: BYE

