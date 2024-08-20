WNBA Betting Picks: Tuesday, August 20 Published 12:38 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Wondering how you should bet on today’s WNBA games? Look no further. Below you’ll find computer predictions on how you should bet on the spread and total in every game as well information about each matchup.

WNBA Picks Today – August 20

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (-14)

Liberty (-14) Total Pick: Under (174.5)

Under (174.5) Prediction: Liberty 94, Wings 74

How to Watch

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live

NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Mystics (+6.5)

Mystics (+6.5) Total Pick: Over (161.5)

Over (161.5) Prediction: Storm 85, Mystics 78

How to Watch

Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

FOX13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-12.5)

Sun (-12.5) Total Pick: Over (154)

Over (154) Prediction: Sun 88, Sparks 72

How to Watch

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

