Tennessee Titans Super Bowl and NFL Playoff Odds Published 10:32 pm Tuesday, August 20, 2024

With +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, the Tennessee Titans’ ready for a game at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET. The Titans’ odds to qualify for the playoffs are +400, ranking them 28th in the NFL.

Titans NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Odds to Win the AFC South: +900

+900 Odds to Make the Playoffs: +400

Tennessee 2024 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season, the Titans have drawn the 21st-ranked schedule this season.

Based on our predictions, the Titans will have the 16th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Chicago September 8 1 – New York September 15 2 – Green Bay September 22 3 – @ Miami September 30 4 – Indianapolis October 13 6 – @ Buffalo October 20 7 – @ Detroit October 27 8 – New England November 3 9 – @ Los Angeles November 10 10 – Minnesota November 17 11 – @ Houston November 24 12 – @ Washington December 1 13 – Jacksonville December 8 14 – Cincinnati December 15 15 – @ Indianapolis December 22 16 – @ Jacksonville December 29 17 – Houston January 5 18 –

