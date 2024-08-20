Tennessee Titans Super Bowl and NFL Playoff Odds
Published 10:32 pm Tuesday, August 20, 2024
With +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, the Tennessee Titans’ ready for a game at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM ET. The Titans’ odds to qualify for the playoffs are +400, ranking them 28th in the NFL.
Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Tennessee Titans’ odds to make the playoffs or win the Super Bowl.
Titans NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +900
- Odds to Make the Playoffs: +400
Bet on Tennessee Titans futures odds & games on BetMGM.
Tennessee 2024 Schedule
In terms of difficulty, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season, the Titans have drawn the 21st-ranked schedule this season.
Based on our predictions, the Titans will have the 16th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
Watch Tennessee Titans games all season long on Fubo!
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|@ Chicago
|September 8
|1
|–
|New York
|September 15
|2
|–
|Green Bay
|September 22
|3
|–
|@ Miami
|September 30
|4
|–
|Indianapolis
|October 13
|6
|–
|@ Buffalo
|October 20
|7
|–
|@ Detroit
|October 27
|8
|–
|New England
|November 3
|9
|–
|@ Los Angeles
|November 10
|10
|–
|Minnesota
|November 17
|11
|–
|@ Houston
|November 24
|12
|–
|@ Washington
|December 1
|13
|–
|Jacksonville
|December 8
|14
|–
|Cincinnati
|December 15
|15
|–
|@ Indianapolis
|December 22
|16
|–
|@ Jacksonville
|December 29
|17
|–
|Houston
|January 5
|18
|–
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.