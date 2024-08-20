How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 20
Published 1:48 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Today’s WNBA schedule is worth watching for sure. Among the three contests is the Dallas Wings squaring off against the New York Liberty.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Dallas Wings at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
