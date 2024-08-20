How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 20 Published 1:48 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Today’s WNBA schedule is worth watching for sure. Among the three contests is the Dallas Wings squaring off against the New York Liberty.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live

NBA TV, FOX5 New York, BSSWX, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

FOX13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

