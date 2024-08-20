How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20 Published 6:08 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Frankie Montas will attempt to slow down Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals when they square off against his Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSWI

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 130 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 19th in baseball with a .389 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals are 13th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 24 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (508 total runs).

The Cardinals’ .309 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 mark in MLB.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).

St. Louis’ pitching staff is 25th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals average baseball’s 18th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Erick Fedde gets the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Fedde is looking to record his 11th quality start of the season.

Fedde is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2024 Reds L 4-1 Away Erick Fedde Hunter Greene 8/14/2024 Reds L 9-2 Away Kyle Gibson Emilio Pagán 8/16/2024 Dodgers L 7-6 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Wrobleski 8/17/2024 Dodgers W 5-2 Home Andre Pallante Bobby Miller 8/18/2024 Dodgers L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Clayton Kershaw 8/20/2024 Brewers – Home Erick Fedde Frankie Montás 8/21/2024 Brewers – Home Kyle Gibson Tobias Myers 8/22/2024 Brewers – Home Miles Mikolas Freddy Peralta 8/23/2024 Twins – Away Andre Pallante David Festa 8/24/2024 Twins – Away Sonny Gray Pablo Lopez 8/25/2024 Twins – Away Erick Fedde Zebby Matthews

