How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, August 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 7:18 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees take the field at Yankee Stadium.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
You can find info on how to watch today’s MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 20
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-56) at Miami Marlins (46-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (2-4, 5.76 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (1-0, 5.06 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (46-79) at Washington Nationals (56-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-5, 4.25 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (3-8, 4.82 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (72-52) at New York Yankees (73-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (12-6, 3.25 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (0-0, 1.69 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (61-64) at Toronto Blue Jays (58-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (11-9, 3.85 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers (4-4, 4.55 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (73-53) at New York Mets (65-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-8, 4.26 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (5-9, 4.48 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Philadelphia Phillies (73-51) at Atlanta Braves (66-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.06 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (12-5, 2.72 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (72-52) at St. Louis Cardinals (61-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-6, 3.4 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (5-8, 4.86 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (61-64) at Chicago Cubs (61-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: TBA
Pittsburgh Pirates (58-66) at Texas Rangers (58-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.5 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (10-7, 3.95 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (53-72) at Kansas City Royals (70-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (10-7, 3.18 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (9-11, 3.3 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (65-59) at Houston Astros (68-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 2.89 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-8, 4.49 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (62-62) at Oakland Athletics (54-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (5-5, 4.72 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-2, 4.21 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (70-55) at San Diego Padres (71-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (3-5, 4.62 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.49 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (30-96) at San Francisco Giants (64-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (2-2, 6 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-1, 3 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (64-62) at Los Angeles Dodgers (74-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.58 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.29 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.