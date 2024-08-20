Cardinals vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for August 20 Published 8:24 am Tuesday, August 20, 2024

On Tuesday, August 20 at 7:45 p.m. ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (61-63) host the Milwaukee Brewers (72-52) at Busch Stadium in the series opener. Erick Fedde will get the call for the Cardinals, while Frankie Montas will take the mound for the Brewers.

At -125, the Cardinals are the moneyline favorites in this game against the Brewers (+105). The total for this game is 7.5.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -125

Cardinals -125 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +105

Brewers +105 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Fedde (8-6) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Fedde is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the year.

Fedde will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 appearances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 21st in baseball with 130 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis is 19th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

St. Louis has the No. 24 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (508 total runs).

The Cardinals are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Cardinals’ 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

St. Louis’ pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).

