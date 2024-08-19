Yellow-flowering perennials add cheerfulness to gardens Published 10:30 am Monday, August 19, 2024

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

Yellow-flowering plants have always captivated me with their bright, cheerful hues. They bring warmth and energy to the garden, instantly lifting the mood and creating a welcoming atmosphere.

Whether it’s the vibrant pop of color they add to a landscape or the way they attract pollinators with their radiant blooms, yellow flowers hold a special place in my heart.

Three of my favorite yellow-flowering perennials are Gaillardia, Black-eyed Susan and Orange Peel Cestrum. To me, these exemplify the beauty and charm that yellow-flowering plants can bring to a garden.

Gaillardia, commonly known as the Blanket Flower, is a resilient perennial that I absolutely adore. Its daisy-like blossoms often display a vibrant palette of red, orange and yellow shades, creating a colorful display in my garden.

The yellow variety is especially eye-catching, as its cheerful yellow petals add a burst of color to outdoor spaces. This plant typically forms a compact mound reaching 12 inches high and 18 inches wide.

Deadhead spent flowers to encourage continuous blooming and to maintain a tidy appearance.

Gaillardia thrives in full sun, requiring at least 6 hours of direct sunlight daily. It prefers well-draining soil and does not tolerate soggy conditions. During dry spells, water the plant regularly, but be careful not to overwater as Gaillardia is susceptible to root rot.

Gaillardia is an excellent choice for gardeners like me who seek a low-maintenance, drought-tolerant plant that blooms from late spring to fall. In colder climates, apply a layer of mulch around the base of the plant to protect it during winter.

My favorite yellow-flowering plant is the Black-eyed Susan.

This plant is a cheerful wildflower that belongs to the sunflower family. It has distinctive yellow-gold petals with a dark brown center that resembles a black eye. This perennial thrives in a variety of soil conditions and it is resilient in the face of harsh weather.

Black-eyed Susan is commonly found in gardens, meadows and along roadsides, bringing color to its surroundings.

Another perennial favorite of mine is the Orange Peel Cestrum, an evergreen shrub that can withstand cold temperatures down to U.S. Department of Agriculture zone 7. Its cold hardiness makes it a great choice for anywhere in the South.

Orange Peel Cestrum is known for its striking yellow-orange flowers and delightful aroma. The clusters of bright yellow-orange, tubular blossoms at the tips of its branches create a beautiful contrast against its shiny, dark green foliage.

Each flower measures 1 to 2 inches long and emits a sweet fragrance that becomes particularly noticeable in the evening and at night, attracting pollinators. These radiant flowers contribute to a sensory garden experience, captivating both sight and smell with their delightful presence.

Plant Orange Peel Cestrum in well-draining soil in a location that receives full to partial sunlight. Water the plant regularly, especially during dry periods, keeping the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged.

Prune the shrub in late winter or early spring to promote a more compact growth habit and encourage new growth. Fertilize Orange Peel Cestrum with a balanced fertilizer in the spring to support healthy growth and abundant flowering.

Gaillardia, Black-eyed Susan and Orange Peel Cestrum are perfect for brightening up landscapes. They add vibrant color, attract pollinators and provide delightful fragrances, making them an excellent choice for gardeners who want to create a lively and engaging outdoor space.

Consider adding some yellow-flowering plants to your landscape. Whether planted in garden beds, borders or containers, they bring joy and beauty to your outdoor spaces.